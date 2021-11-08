Hickory Public Schools employee named coach for career and technical education

Karen Ingram, career technical education coordinator and instructional management coordinator for Hickory Public Schools, has been selected by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to serve as both coaching champion and coaching coordinator for the CTE Northwest Region, Hickory Public Schools said in a news release.

The districts in the Northwest Region include public schools from the following areas: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Hickory, McDowell, Mitchell, Newton-Conover, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey.

Ingram will help curriculum and instructional management coordinators in the northwest region districts as they support and coach new teachers. As coaching champion, Ingram will give monthly presentations to the CIMCs, serving the needs of the education teams and their students.

Last week, Ingram did a presentation at the Career Technical Education North Carolina Fall Conference addressing the topic, “The CIMC Plan of Work...Building It Together.”

Ingram has served in North Carolina Public Schools for nearly two decades. She joined Hickory Public Schools during the summer of 2020. Ingram is a A National Board-Certified teacher.