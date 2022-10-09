Hickory Public Schools communications director to retire Nov. 1

Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications Beverly Snowden is retiring, effective Nov.1.

While Snowden, who has successfully led the communications department at Hickory Public Schools since 2010, is retiring from NC Public Schools, she will continue to work. Rather than serving communications needs in education or the global corporate arena based in the North Carolina foothills, Snowden will expand support of the arts at North Carolina’s 85-mile stretch of beaches and towns, known as both the Southern Outer Banks and the Crystal Coast. She was recently selected as the new executive director of the Arts Council of Carteret County.

“This exciting opportunity came as a surprise, giving great reason for prayerful consideration,” said Snowden. “My late father, Macon Snowden, was born in my grandmother’s historic home in Beaufort (a Carteret County town established in 1709), and I have frequently visited the area since I was a toddler. Now, at age 70, it seems that the good Lord is blessing me with an opportunity to serve the arts and the beautiful Crystal Coast community while relishing the chance to ‘dip my toes’ in the sand!”

An award-winning journalist, photographer and public speaker, Snowden served all levels of education and the corporate communications arena for 48 years. Her extensive experience includes leading the communications departments for Broyhill Furniture, CommScope, Inc. and serving as director of public relations for Lenoir-Rhyne University (and adjunct communications instructor), public information officer for Catawba County Schools, and assistant director of public relations for Caldwell Community College. Snowden also served with Soil Conservation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C., following graduation from Langley High in McLean, Virginia.

Starting out her early career as an educator with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Snowden also taught in Guilford County Schools, Caldwell County Schools, Hickory Public Schools (the old Grandview Middle) and she served as both a teacher and director of public relations for Hickory Christian Academy. Her years in the classroom included instruction of Language Arts/English, Social Studies/NC History, and Theatre from fifth through 12th grades. She led many student organizations such as student council, speech/debate, and running clubs while also writing and directing theatrical productions.

Snowden’s experiences have strengthened her understanding and respect of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in every community. “It was my first job as a teacher in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that opened my passion for working with diverse communities,” said Snowden. “The Villa Heights neighborhood, where I started teaching in January 1974, opened my eyes and heart to respecting and supporting different cultures. Sadly, my classroom was broken into several times — with one incident happening while I had taken my students to a nearby park (the school, a run-down former high school, did not have a playground area).

“When we returned, the classroom, which was located on the enclosed stage away from the rest of the school with no communication tools in those days, was completely destroyed. All learning materials were ripped apart, with human urination and waste splattered everywhere. Others in Charlotte encouraged me to get out of that school and go elsewhere — but my children (my students) lived in that community, facing similar challenges and hardships in their daily lives. How could I leave them? I knew that God had placed me there for a reason,” said Snowden.

Snowden continued to explore diversity as a classroom teacher in Hickory Public Schools.

Today, Snowden is a member of historic African-American church, Morning Star First Baptist, where her son completed a full year of seminary internship under the Rev. David Roberts II. She is also the education liaison for Hickory NAACP. “It’s important to serve as a bridge in our communities. We must ‘break bread’ together in order to understand and respect our cultures, our history, our needs, and all perspectives,” added Snowden.

While leading the communications for Hickory Public Schools, Snowden initiated “The Kindness Project,” which spotlighted employees and students for sharing special gifts of kindness to one another. Additionally, she is the recipient of more than 50 state and national awards for “Excellence in Communications,” including recognition as one of the “Top Five in the Nation for Excellence in Writing” from the National School Public Relations Association.

Among her many duties in the communications role, Snowden successfully led the United Way campaign for Hickory Public Schools, resulting in an invitation to speak at the state conference. During her time in that role, Hickory Public Schools was recognized as one of the top 32 campaigns in North Carolina, and Snowden was also recognized for leading HPS with campaign spirit — among the top five “Spirited United Way Campaigns” in North Carolina.

For the past 11 years, Snowden has additionally served the nonprofit 501©(3) HPS Education Foundation, Inc. with marketing needs. Following the retirement of the Foundation’s first executive director, Sandi Fotheringham, Snowden was selected by the Foundation’s board of directors to take on the role, serving part-time/after-hours as the Foundation’s executive director. During her past year of service, Snowden led the Foundation to distribute nearly $20,000 in grants to Hickory teachers. She also applied for and won a grant for the HPS Education Foundation from WCNC/TEGNA Foundation, resulting with significant, promotional air time in the Charlotte region for the winning teachers, Hickory Public Schools and the HPS Education Foundation.

Among Snowden’s varied experiences during her vast career in education and communications, she enjoyed serving as the television host for “Children’s Holiday Specials” with an ABC affiliate, gaining insight to broadcast journalism while interning on set with “ABC News Nightline” anchor Ted Koppel. Her younger days included being cast in broadcast commercials and winning awards for performances in local and traveling theatrical productions.

While serving LRU, she hosted the “LR Today” show, interviewing such guests as the late President George H.W. Bush, as he was announcing his candidacy; George McFarland, “Spanky” from the Little Rascals; and the late CBS journalist Charles Kuralt. She successfully marketed the program for air time in other counties and she initiated a similar broadcast show, “Connections,” for Caldwell Community College.

During Snowden’s corporate stints, she traveled across the country to interview key industrial leaders while managing 24-7 global Town Hall meetings. But perhaps her greatest professional joy has been the opportunity to share the stories of so many students and employees who represent the educational system.

“From athletic signings for college and sharing the hidden talents of students of all ages to capturing photos of employees from behind the scenes, including those who lovingly prepare meals in the schools to the caring school bus drivers, that’s where the root of my joy exists,” said Snowden. “I truly honor every contributor who helps to elevate education for today’s needs — providing a safe and excellent foundation for the future of our children. Our school employees deserve every ounce of respect. They dedicate their lives to giving the best to all students who are clearly every community’s most valuable resource.”

And Snowden admits she will take with her some fun memories of teaching in the foothills area: “There’s the time when studying the history of western North Carolina, my students, chaperones and I rode horseback through a river. We immersed in the history — creating experiences to last a lifetime,” said Snowden. “I also planned trips eastward — with the students recognized in Raleigh at the General Assembly before we headed to Kitty Hawk/Kill Devil Hills, Manteo, Roanoke Island, Bath, crossing the Pamlico River by ferry, and closing the trip with a close-up study of the Crystal Coast and NC Seafood Festival. Every stop complemented our curriculum standards — providing an extra boost of experiences to impact learning and engagement,” she said.

As Snowden wraps up her final weeks serving Hickory Public Schools, she shares her bittersweet emotions. “My retirement and upcoming relocation have stirred lots of emotions. I am excited about this next chapter, with the support received from my colleagues, friends, former students, close buddies with area media/press, and future arts employment team. I love Hickory Public Schools (the faculty, staff, students and all the former students who have touched my life), the developing and beautiful Hickory community and surrounding areas, and the breath-taking drive up to Blowing Rock. This is where I raised my children, Stephanie, a cardiac nurse practitioner and Trevor, an ordained youth pastor. This is where I transported and fostered hundreds of dogs — helping to remove them from kill shelters while catching dozens of feral cats, working to get all spayed/neutered, and relocated to safety. This is where I became an advocate for not only pet welfare but also farm animal sanctuaries, volunteering and writing for animal publications.”

Snowden earned her undergraduate degree from Mars Hill University in education with concentrations in theatre/communications combined with graduate studies at UNC-G and the N.C. School of the Arts. She said she believes that God has new purpose for her life. “He is not done with me! I will follow God’s lead — and give my best to the communities of the Crystal Coast. I am thankful to all those who have supported my endeavors while residing and working in Caldwell and Catawba counties since I first moved to this area in 1984,” she said.

According to Hickory High history teacher Drew Daniels, who also taught Snowden’s daughter, Snowden’s departure will be a huge loss for Hickory Public Schools:

“She has been our greatest advocate! But I’m also happy to hear that she looks forward to having more peace in her life. Beverly Snowden’s heart and passions are well-known among the HPS team. We absolutely do know her heart. And that’s why the people who she cares about, who matter to her and are in this for the same reasons as Beverly, universally adore her,” said Daniels.

“We thank Beverly for her stellar and multiple award-winning work in our district. We also thank her for bringing the smiles out in us — it wasn’t her camera; it was Beverly — and her thoughtful, caring parting advice to all of us about being kind and supportive of one another.”

Ittiely Carson, a member of the Hickory Board of Education, shared the following words about Snowden’s departure: “I could write a book on my accolades for Beverly and the gifts she has shared so lovingly with this district for what seems like eons to me! I know she is following the lead of the Holy Spirit and I know He knows what is best,” she said. “A piece of my heart goes with her and I feel this district will not be the same without her at the helm of Communications Directorship!

“Beverly’s professionalism, her pleasant nature, and her keen ability of bringing out the best in people will be missed. She has represented this district well and established numerous relationships all throughout the communities of our district with such fluidity and care! She shares ‘Good News’ like no other and I thank her so much for that!

“I thank Beverly for being an effective and integral part of the success of the HPS district for these last 12 years and for her indelible mark on the lives of everyone who has crossed her path in the field of education for decades. She is loved and will be missed dearly!”