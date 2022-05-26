 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
HICKORY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Hickory Public Schools accepts nearly $1 million for exceptional children's education

  • 0

A $995,282 allotment for exceptional children’s education services was awarded to Hickory Public Schools.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act grant increased $845 from the previous school year, Director of Exceptional Children Tammy Beach said at a Hickory Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night.

The school board voted unanimously to accept the grant.

The grant helps to pay for nursing, psychological, interpreter services, staff development, supplies and more, Beach said. The grant is also used to help cover costs related to the district’s partnership with Conover School, a school for students with severe cognitive disabilities, she said.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act pre-K allotment was $48,610, which is $9,503 more than the previous year, Beach said. This money is used to pay a portion of the pre-K coordinator’s salary and to purchase supplies and materials, she said.

Based on numbers from Dec. 1, 2021, the district had 497 students in the exceptional children’s program, which was more than 12% of students in Hickory Public Schools, Beach said.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

54 percent of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court, new poll finds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert