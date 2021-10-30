Hickory principal unveils Ridgeview Task Force after she says children returned to school angry, hungry

“Often times, it isn’t what you say, but how you say it. One of the key components is listening,” Scott said. “There is an art to listening. Most of the time conflicts come from not listening to each other.”

Scott said he applauds Tuttle for her efforts to help the students. This will be an effort from the Ridgeview community to help meet the needs of students, particularly African American students, Scott said.

“Some of you may also be wondering about parents — ‘Have you talked to parents? Are they on board? What do they think? Are you getting permission?’ Absolutely, we are making connections with each and every one of these students that we have identified,” Tuttle said.

“So let me take a step back. You are probably wondering ‘How did you identify students, Mrs. Tuttle?’ We’ve looked at the data. How many students right now are failing academically? How many students have three or more referrals to the office or are they already possibly in criminal trouble? Those are some of the baselines that we used.”

As of right now, there is no specific number of students set to take the course, because the school is still working on obtaining permission from parents. Tuttle said she hopes this process will be a success and can be a tool that can be utilized in other schools in the district in the future.

