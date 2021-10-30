Hickory principal unveils Ridgeview Task Force after she says children returned to school angry, hungry

A student intervention plan to combat the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was unveiled by Hickory High School Principal Rebecca Tuttle this week.
Tuttle presented the plan at a Hickory Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
“When students came back to school this year, I was very optimistic in thinking that they were going to be happy, they were going to be kind, they were going to be loving on each other and just super ecstatic to be in the presence and in the four walls of the school building,” Tuttle said. “I have never been so wrong in my life, if I can just be very transparent. Kids came to us angry, mad, hungry, mental issues going on, absent parents; while some of those issues are not new, the level of them increased significantly over COVID.”
Tuttle said she has been reaching out in the community and working on partnering with several community organizations. She mentioned several organizations as stakeholders including: Hickory High School PTA, Hickory Parks and Recreation and the Council on Adolescents.
“The purpose is to bridge the gap between school and community, to provide support to students and parents by implementing real-life interventions through a multi-tiered framework,” Tuttle said. “The mission of this group is to empower our students with essential tools and life skills that will contribute to their success as productive citizens of our society and community.”
There are approximately 25 members on the task force. The school hopes to put the initiative into effect by the end of November, once all paperwork is completed regarding volunteers.
“One thing I wanted to say was that although we have the name Ridgeview Task Force, this is community, this is not just one community. This is districtwide,” Hickory Public Schools Board of Education Vice Chair Ittiely Carson said. “You don’t have to live here or there, this is for a cultural adhesion.”
The Ridgeview Task Force has identified several areas of intervention: substance abuse prevention, mental health, decision-making skills, social skills, gun violence prevention, success essentials and building character. These categories address recent issues that Hickory High students have faced, including fights, weapons being brought to school, substance abuse and vaping. These issues will be addressed through an eight-week course that select students — identified as at-risk — will attend once a day.
Catawba Valley Community College Equity and Diversity Special Projects Coordinator Johnny Scott will be teaching the life and social skills portion of the course. Students will be taught the basics of effective communication, active listening, awareness of non-verbal communication, self-control and empathy. The goal is to give students the skills they need to communicate clearly with one another.
“Often times, it isn’t what you say, but how you say it. One of the key components is listening,” Scott said. “There is an art to listening. Most of the time conflicts come from not listening to each other.”
Scott said he applauds Tuttle for her efforts to help the students. This will be an effort from the Ridgeview community to help meet the needs of students, particularly African American students, Scott said.
“Some of you may also be wondering about parents — ‘Have you talked to parents? Are they on board? What do they think? Are you getting permission?’ Absolutely, we are making connections with each and every one of these students that we have identified,” Tuttle said.
“So let me take a step back. You are probably wondering ‘How did you identify students, Mrs. Tuttle?’ We’ve looked at the data. How many students right now are failing academically? How many students have three or more referrals to the office or are they already possibly in criminal trouble? Those are some of the baselines that we used.”
As of right now, there is no specific number of students set to take the course, because the school is still working on obtaining permission from parents. Tuttle said she hopes this process will be a success and can be a tool that can be utilized in other schools in the district in the future.