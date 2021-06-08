 Skip to main content
Hickory names new superintendent; Taylor starts work on July 19
Hickory names new superintendent; Taylor starts work on July 19

060921-hdr-news-taylor-p1

The new Hickory Public School Superintendent Bryan Taylor, right, confers with Hickory School Board Chairman Bryan Graham on Tuesday night.

 Robert Reed

Hickory Public Schools announced Bryan Taylor as the district’s new superintendent Tuesday evening at Hickory High School. A reception followed the announcement.

A Mt. Airy native, Taylor currently serves as assistant superintendent of Stokes County Schools. He will begin in his role with Hickory Public Schools on July 19.

Taylor will replace Robbie Adell as the superintendent for Hickory Public Schools. Adell’s official retirement date is June 30.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. 

 

