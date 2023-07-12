Kids from the Hickory area are spending this week rehearsing and writing songs in anticipation of a performance this Friday as part of the Hickory Music Factory’s annual Rock Camp.

Throughout the course of the week, the young musicians form bands. The bands practice popular songs by artists such as the Pixies and The Strokes while also composing their own songs.

That week of work culminates in a performance Friday night at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block. This year’s camp features four bands: Jaywalker, At The Library, Neuro and Basement Bugs.

Each year’s camp has a theme and Hickory Music Factory Program Director Rick Cline described this year’s theme as recycled sounds.

“We’re trying to encourage kids to recycle the sounds that they hear from the ‘60s all the way to present and utilize those ideas in a new creative kind of way,” Cline said.

On Wednesday, the bands were set to begin writing their own songs but not before they practiced their non-original songs, which ranged from the Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?” to “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore.

The camp is open to young people 11 to 17, and Cline said this year’s camp skewed younger. Still, there were some participants who came back after positive experiences.

Breaze Sparks and Lukas Colliander, both 15, were among those who returned to take part in the camp this year.

Sparks credited the camp with helping her grow as a musician, adding that she had her first experience playing bass at last year’s camp.

“Seeing how I grew from last year’s camp experience, I’m doing much better,” Sparks said. “It really helps you learn and feel more comfortable talking and stuff.”

Colliander said he enjoys the opportunity the camp offers to collaborate with others.

“I just think it’s really fun to meet new people and play music with other people,” Colliander said. “It’s just a really fun experience.”