Hickory kindergarten students visit school for first time this year

In about a week, students enrolled at Hickory Public Schools (HPS) will begin Plan B, the blended-learning hybrid model of attending in-person class on certain days and continuing with remote learning on other days.

For the first four weeks of school (with three weeks already completed) Hickory Public Schools students are participating in remote-learning only.

Before classrooms open once again to students, several students are experiencing small group tours of their learning environments, combined with the chance to meet teachers in-person.

During a recent kindergarten tour at Southwest Primary, Quisha Robinson and her daughters, Aubree and Tiana, enjoyed a tour in Allison Auton’s classroom. In addition, Latoya Norwood and her daughter, Lyric, enjoyed a tour in Ms. Auton’s classroom.

Starting Monday, Sept. 14, the first groups of students will attend school in person while other groups learn remotely until their scheduled day(s) of attendance.

The students, representing every grade, are looking forward to returning to the classroom and having some sense of normalcy in their academic journeys.