Hickory High School hosted a living wax museum on Tuesday where students portrayed significant Black figures including Beyoncé, LeBron James, Serena Williams and more.

The event was in celebration of Black History Month and included a virtual reality (VR) experience for students and staff to learn about the American Civil Rights Movement and other notable moments in Black history.

The event was organized by Alanda Johnson, who is a Hickory High School Career & Technical Education teacher.

Students portraying historical figures were spaced around the media center holding posters with information about the person they were portraying. World Languages students had their information in English and either Spanish or French.

This year, the exhibit featured Black Francophones to celebrate both Black History Month and the upcoming Francophonie Month. Throughout March, Francophonie Month celebrates the French language and cultures around the globe.

Johnson made the wax museum a cross-disciplinary collaboration with the help of world language teachers Heidi Rice and Robinson Jimenez, who teach French and Spanish, respectively. Johnson also had Instructional Technology Facilitator Jason Hoyle to facilitate the VR experience, “VR Field Trips: Rosa Parks, Ruby Bridges & Tulsa.”

Hickory High graduate Brigitte Matthews sent T-shirts dedicated to the Black history of East Hickory and Ridgeview communities.