Hickory High's JROTC will march for 9/11

“I wasn’t born at that time, but I did talk to my stepdad about it. He was actually in New York at the time. The night before the event happened, he was in one of the towers with his friends looking at the city. The day it happened he was, I believe, on a bridge or something like that because he is a truck driver. He was stuck in traffic for the entire day and couldn’t get out or anything,” Plumey said. “Even though I wasn’t there it still has an impact, because I used to live in Newark, New Jersey. You can see the entire New York City from there. It is kind of crazy knowing there were two huge towers that were once there that are no longer there.”