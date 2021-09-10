Hickory High's JROTC will march for 9/11

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, 10 cadets from Hickory High School’s Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps will be marching in the Hoorah Oorah All the Way 5K race on Saturday morning in Conover. The race raises money and brings awareness for the charity organization Stop Soldier Suicide.
The 10 cadets will march the entire 5 kilometers, approximately 3.1 miles, in uniform. The cadets also will chant cadences as they march along the route. The cadets are participating to honor veterans and active-duty military members.
The majority of these students were born after 9/11, but that fateful day has still impacted their lives. Cadet Capt. Carlos Plumey-Perez had a family member who was in New York the day the twin towers were struck down.
“I wasn’t born at that time, but I did talk to my stepdad about it. He was actually in New York at the time. The night before the event happened, he was in one of the towers with his friends looking at the city. The day it happened he was, I believe, on a bridge or something like that because he is a truck driver. He was stuck in traffic for the entire day and couldn’t get out or anything,” Plumey said. “Even though I wasn’t there it still has an impact, because I used to live in Newark, New Jersey. You can see the entire New York City from there. It is kind of crazy knowing there were two huge towers that were once there that are no longer there.”
Cadet 2nd Lt. Colby Fields has noticed many Americans have painful memories from that day.
“At the time, my dad was in the Army Reserves, but he was all the way across that country in Seattle. So we never knew anybody there or had any connections, but you can see the effects it had on people today,” Fields said. “I know there are teachers here like Mr. Daniels (a social studies teacher at Hickory High). He was seriously affected by it because he was here at the school when it happened and even to this day he has a hard time talking about it.”
The race also serves as a way for these young cadets to support their community, veterans and active military members. One of the main goals of the JROTC program is to build strong community relationships and leadership skills. Participating in programs and events, like the 5k, helps these students become more involved and develop their skills outside of the classroom.
“I’ve learned quite a bit. I came into JROTC super shy and very quiet. It has helped to build so much confidence. Even freshman year, I went from not talking at all to starting my sophomore year being the class leader,” Cadet 1st Sgt. Andrew Jancse said. “My freshman year, we went to the Veteran’s Stand Down at CVCC, though we haven’t been able to have it because of COVID, but that was such a great experience being able to have the one on one with veterans and get them what they need. There were stands for haircuts, insurance and that kind of stuff. Just being able to talk to them and hear their stories, it was really great.”
Many students who join JROTC do not go on to pursue military careers, but Jansce and Fields both plan to join the military. Fields plans to go the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, then go on to join the Navy. She hopes to become a search-and-rescue diver or a Navy SEAL.
Jansce has already enlisted in the Army. He signed his contract about a month ago. He will ship off to Missouri to do basic training on June 6. He joined the Army to honor his family.
“I heard some stories about my grandfather. He died when my mom was 9, so I never got to meet him,” Jancse said. “Just hearing stories about him, and my brother also wanted to go into the military, but he has epilepsy and he is autistic so he wasn’t able to go in. So, I can go in for him in a way.”