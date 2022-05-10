 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory High seniors celebrate graduation with school's first Senior Day

HHS 22 senior 26.JPG

Hickory High School seniors celebrate their upcoming graduation at the first Senior Day.

 Beverly Snowden, Special to the Record

In late April, Hickory High School Principal Rebecca Tuttle hosted a "Senior Day" at the school’s athletic field house for all soon-to-be graduates.

The first celebration of its kind at Hickory High School, following the long stretch with pandemic limitations, the celebration was a welcomed event for seniors, teachers and even parents -- who were also invited to observe and take memory photos.

"It was the best day ever," Tuttle said. "I had parents tell me it was the most memorable day they had experienced in a long time."

The Senior Day started with picking up graduation caps and gowns, followed by photo sessions with friends and a DJ provided music to set the festive mood.

The morning outdoor activities included cornhole, badminton, powderpuff football and dancing. Seniors were also provided materials to decorate their caps and to make senior posters.

Following a cookout luncheon, the seniors boarded buses to visit elementary schools in the Hickory Public Schools district. The seniors walked the crowded halls with youngsters clapping, cheering and sharing signs as the seniors encouraged the elementary students to stay in school and to do their best.

People are also reading…

At the close of the day, a "Senior Parade" (with seniors in caps & gowns) was held on the sidewalks near the school. Parents, the Hickory High School student body and community members took part as a cheering squad for the Hickory High Class of 2022 as they added another special memory to their high school journey.

