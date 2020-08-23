Hickory High senior portrait tradition continues

Kristina Adell is considering several options, but her first selection for now is to attend nursing school in Georgia.
Racheal Garcia plans to attend CVCC then transfer to Western Carolina University. For now, she is interested in cosmetology.
Clayton Boggs (right) is interested in a career as a physician assistant, but he is also drawn to marketing/business. He is considering NCSU or ECU.
Christopher Bolick is interested in civil engineering and is considering both NCSU and UNC-Charlotte.
Demonta Bryant (right) is interested in pursuing a career in the medical field and reviewing all college options. Keon Gray (left) plans to major in psychology and considering several college options.
Julian Camacho plans to study engineering/physics at NCSU.
Jennifer Aranzolo-Castro plans to study robotics or engineering. She is considering several options including NCSU and out-of-state universities.
Jennifer Aranzolo-Castro gets her senior photos taken.
Demonta Bryant (right) helps Keon Gray with his gown.
One of the annual traditions for high school seniors is the "senior photo day." The seniors at Hickory High just experienced this tradition while practicing safety measures.
The class of 2021 had several photos taken including relaxed, cap and gown poses and traditional formal poses for inclusion in the HHS yearbook, according to a press release from the Hickory Public Schools school district.
Approximately 215 seniors are enrolled as seniors at Hickory High; and though it’s a different type of “return to learn” than they’ve ever experienced, the seniors shared they are excited to move forward with their classes while making plans for their future, the release stated.
HPS Director of Communications, Beverly Snowden, captured a few photos as the seniors made new memories, officially kicking off their final year of high school.
