 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory High senior portrait tradition continues
0 comments

Hickory High senior portrait tradition continues

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

One of the annual traditions for high school seniors is the "senior photo day." The seniors at Hickory High just experienced this tradition while practicing safety measures.

The class of 2021 had several photos taken including relaxed, cap and gown poses and traditional formal poses for inclusion in the HHS yearbook, according to a press release from the Hickory Public Schools school district.

Approximately 215 seniors are enrolled as seniors at Hickory High; and though it’s a different type of “return to learn” than they’ve ever experienced, the seniors shared they are excited to move forward with their classes while making plans for their future, the release stated.

HPS Director of Communications, Beverly Snowden, captured a few photos as the seniors made new memories, officially kicking off their final year of high school. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert