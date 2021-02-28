Hickory High Key Club delivers treats to school staff

Since the start of the second semester at Hickory High, the student-members of the school’s Key Club have pulled together fun ways to brighten the days of the school staff.

Using a sense of humor, Key Club students decorated individual rolls of toilet paper, added tags to Dum-Dum lollipops with a note that reads, “Thanks to you, I am no dum-dum,” and delivered bags of popcorn that contained a message that acknowledge Zoom and the digital classroom. The message read, “Zooming may be corny, but we POP-in because we appreciate all you do!”

The teachers and staff enjoyed the funny and heartfelt tokens of appreciation from the students.

“The students went above and beyond to make everyone feel appreciated,” said Principal Rebecca Tuttle. “And in turn, we certainly appreciate all of our students! It’s amazing how we can all pull together during these challenging times — and still discover smiles in our days.”

The Hickory High Key Club is sponsored by Robin Chicelli, who also serves as a math teacher; and Danny Seaver, retired teacher from Hickory High, is the Kiwanis advisor to the Key Club.