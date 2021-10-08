Hickory High homecoming football game, festivities moved to Monday

The Hickory High School homecoming football game originally scheduled for today has been postponed to Monday, due to weather. Kick-off will begin at 7 p.m. and will include all homecoming festivities during halftime, according to a news release from Hickory Public Schools.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
School administration made the call Friday morning with the safety of athletes and fans in mind, said Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications Beverly Snowden.
The barbecue dinner will still take place tonight at 5:15 p.m. in the breezeway between the gym and the main school building.
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Sarah Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today