Hickory High homecoming football game, festivities moved to Monday

The Hickory High School homecoming football game originally scheduled for today has been postponed to Monday, due to weather. Kick-off will begin at 7 p.m. and will include all homecoming festivities during halftime, according to a news release from Hickory Public Schools.

School administration made the call Friday morning with the safety of athletes and fans in mind, said Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications Beverly Snowden.

The barbecue dinner will still take place tonight at 5:15 p.m. in the breezeway between the gym and the main school building.

