Hickory High graduation offered students a return to normal

After a year of uncertainty and disruption for Hickory High School students, Friday night’s graduation ceremony on the school’s football field provided some welcome normalcy.

“It’s been challenging not being able to see your friends at school a lot, not having the senior year that you hoped of or dreamed of but luckily we’re having a normal graduation,” graduate Malcolm Thompson said before the ceremony.

Other graduates expressed similar sentiments.

“It feels kind of weird graduating, especially because of how COVID hit,” Blaine Melton said. “It kind of changed what the expectations were for a senior year. But towards the end it felt pretty nice because it came together like a high school graduation should, unlike last year’s.”

Jayda Greene said distance learning was difficult because teachers were not immediately present to answer questions or address concerns. She said she was able to overcome that with the available technology.

The sense of loss brought about by the pandemic was addressed most poignantly at the graduation through a tribute to Larry Conger, the head of maintenance for the school who died of COVID-19 in February.

