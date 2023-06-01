Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Seven fourth-grade students raised $813 for Water for South Sudan, Inc. after reading Linda Park’s “A Long Walk to Water” during an after-school mentoring program.

The story follows Salva Dut, who was a real-life refugee when civil war broke out in Sudan. Dut is from the Dinka tribe and is one of many Lost Boys of the Sudan who grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp. Now, Dut operates the Water for South Sudan project.

The fundraising journey began when one of the mentors, Barbara Appling, started reading to the students for 20 minutes each time they met. Appling, a retired educator, said she used the book as a tool to teach about water conservation.

At the end of the book, Appling challenged the students, asking: “What can we do to help?” She said it was the students who came up with the idea to sell bracelets and notecards.

The mentoring program is a project by the Hickory branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's (NAACP) equity and inclusion task force. The students meet for two hours each Monday during the school year at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.

“We’re supposed to build their self-esteem,” Appling said. “One of the best ways to do that is to give somebody a skill. Give them something they can do. Give them knowledge. Then, they feel better about themselves. It’s strengthening.”

NAACP mentoring committee chair Betty Lohr defined mentoring as something meant to build relationships between students and an adult who can offer support and guidance.

Mentors are vetted and trained before being accepted into the program, Lohr said.

“Our hope is that, in dealing with things like decision making and building their confidence, as they move into middle school … that there is a little bit more self-confidence in dealing with things that they may have (to face) with middle school,” Lohr said.