Hickory Christian Academy will be holding a public celebration Thursday for the grand opening of their new soccer field on land that was previously part of Neill Clark Recreation Park.

The school ultimately purchased the land after making a $650,000 offer for property located at 3404 6th St. Drive NW and going through the upset bid process, according to Hickory City Council documents.

Councilwoman Jill Patton said city leaders felt the sale benefits the city as well as the school since Hickory will still be able to use the field at certain times through an agreement with the school.

“The whole facility area, as far as we were concerned, was underutilized and that we will have priority use on a turf field,” Patton said. “That will allow them to expand and allow us to have another turf field.”

Stacy Hine, the development director at Hickory Christian, said the school acquired one building on the property and one of the three turf fields, which was renovated as an artificial turf field. The gym and two other soccer fields are still part of the park, Hine said.

She said the public is invited to attend the grand opening, which will include food trucks that will be onsite between 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday. Admission to the match between Hickory Christian and Salem Baptist will be free, according to the school’s Facebook page.

The school is in the process of transforming the newly acquired building into a high school.