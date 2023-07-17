Tears filled the eyes of Alma Peralta Nuñez as she told the story of leaving her job as a school bus driver for a position with more hours. Within days of the new semester, Nuñez said she returned to Hickory Public Schools to drive her bus and her students.

Nuñez, a 39-year-old mother of four, said the COVID-19 pandemic caused financial struggles for her and her family. Because her hours driving the school bus were limited and left a large gap in the middle of the day, she said she had to search for a new job.

“I was in a place where I was like, ‘It’s either my family, or this (school) family,’” Nuñez said. “So I had to give it up, and I gave it up for two or three days when school started. When I saw this bus sitting out here … I was just heartbroken and I cried and told my husband, ‘I need to go back to driving the bus.’”

Nuñez had taken a job as a bus driver for Greenway Public Transportation. The day she decided to return to Hickory Public Schools, Greenway worked with her on a new schedule that would allow her to work during the midday gap. Nuñez now drives the school bus in the mornings and afternoons, and drives for Greenway in between.

At Hickory Public Schools, Nuñez drives a bus for students with learning and developmental disabilities.

“They have so much to say,” Nuñez said. “An average kid will tell you their story, and they’ll tell you things that happen in their daily life. These kids, most of them can’t talk … and it’s really hard for them to express what they’re feeling. And, just the fact that they come up to the bus and hug me … that’s the highlight of my day.”

The rest of the interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Where do you think your love for children came from?

As I was growing up, my parents had a big family. And so, I guess I grew into it. Everybody takes care of everybody. I was the oldest of my siblings and most of the time I was the oldest of my cousins, so I was always taking care of them either at special events or because my aunt went to the grocery store and was like, “Just watch your baby cousin.”

Can you share more about your family?

I have a sister that is 35 and a brother that is 21. It’s weird, because my mom and dad wanted to have their little baby boy. They always wanted a big family because all my other cousins and aunts and uncles, they all have at least four kids. But my parents had only two. So, when I was 17, my dad goes, “Your mom is pregnant.” I was like, “Oh my God, I’m going to have to change diapers, and feed him,” which I did. Growing up, he always thought that I was his mom. Now he’s in the U.S. Marine Corps. My daughter is 15 and he’s 21. It’s crazy. They treat each other like siblings. And it’s hard, because I tell her that in our culture, the Mexican culture, we’re very big on respect. We’re told to respect our elders like, “Yes ma’am,” or “Yes sir,” and in that case, he’s Uncle Arthur. I always tell her, “You can’t call him ‘bruh.’ That’s not your ‘bruh,’ that’s your uncle.”

What is the best advice you ever received, and who gave it?

My dad always told me, “You’ve got to help others along.” He worked for the Mexican consulate in New York. That’s how I got here. See, my story is not like any other people that immigrated here. He came here with a job, not even for this country, but for his own country. So, growing up he saw that there was so much need, like people needing to have an ID. In the U.S., when you’re an illegal immigrant, you don’t have papers and you don’t have an ID but you have to file taxes. So, to do that, they have to have an ID. A lot of the time, it’s hard to go to any consulate and get the paperwork filled out. It’s an all-day thing, where people make lines, and if you don’t have one document, that’s it. You have to go back in the line. You have to come back another day and lose another day of work just because you didn’t have one document. So, my dad, he would tell people, “It’s only one document. Let me process it, and you bring it tomorrow. Skip the line, let them know. No problem.” So, growing up, I always saw that. I always saw that he would help others and never get anything in return. Because he said, “It’s not that big of a deal. I’m not doing any extra work. It’s already going to be processed.” And I think that’s where I get it from. Helping others doesn’t take much, it’s just wanting to do it. Because, at the end of the day, we all need each other in some way. I think it would be a different world if we all cared and helped each other.

What does that look like in your day-to-day life?

I accommodate to parents, not all of the time, but most of the time, because some of them are single parents. There are two or three that have to rush to work, and I have to make sure that I get to their home at a certain time. A lot of people wonder, “Why is the bus coming here all the time?” And there have been people asking, “Why are you going in circles?” Well, because I have to accommodate. I don’t want to go in circles, and sometimes it’s hard to accommodate, but I have to do what I have to do to help these kids and their parents. Because, I can assure you, I would not do it if I didn’t care as much as I do.

As a bus driver, what do you want other drivers to know?

Drivers get annoyed sometimes that we’re going through the neighborhood, but just have a little patience. Sometimes we stop because there is something going on, and I’ll put on my hazard lights but I won’t put on my amber lights. There’s a difference. When we put on the ambers, on top of the bus, it’s because we’re going to stop. And a stop sign comes out. But when we put on our hazards, on the side of the bus, we’re not stopping to make a stop. We’re stopping because there’s an emergency on the bus, and we’re going to have to take our time. We’re trying to make sure that the kid is safe. We don’t need help. We have a phone. In the event that I need to call someone, rest assured that I will.