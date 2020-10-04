Hickory Assistant Superintendent receives award

The North Carolina School Superintendents' Association (NCSSA) and the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development (NCASLD) announced the selection of La’Ronda Whiteside, assistant superintendent of Hickory City Schools, as a recipient of the Dr. Samuel Houston Leadership Award.

“The program was amazing and receiving the Dr. Samuel Houston Leadership Award was a humble surprise," said Whiteside. "Two significant things that were affirmed from Dr. Houston and this program were: 1) leadership matters, but shared leadership takes the edge off; and 2) this work is a collaborative journey of symbolic connections. I’m fortunate to have connected with so many great educational leaders through this experience.”

This annual award is presented to a graduate of the North Carolina School Superintendents' Association Aspiring Superintendent Program, a program which is designed to empower transformational education leaders for North Carolina’s public schools.

The award is named in honor of Samuel Houston who is president and chief executive officer of the North Carolina Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education Center. He served as superintendent of the Mooresville Graded School District for ten years where he opened the first year round school in North Carolina.