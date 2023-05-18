Emma Gaffney, a 17-year-old 11th-grade student at Hickory Career Arts and Magnet High School, won two prestigious creative writing awards this year. First, Gaffney was a gold key winner of the southeast regional scholastic award. Now, she will be the first to receive the Dr. Rand Brandes Award for Creative Writing.

Gaffney won both awards with the same essay, said English teacher Christopher Nelson. Gaffney described her essay as an autobiographical, creative nonfiction piece. It was about revisiting past experiences and viewing them through a different lens, she said.

Gaffney said winning the Brandes award was validating.

The award is only at Hickory Career Arts and Magnet High School this year, but Nelson said he hopes to expand it across the district. Nelson also aspires to partner with Lenoir-Rhyne University and Catawba Valley Community College in the future.

The Brandes award is the highest creative writing honor the English department can give, Nelson said. The plan is to present it annually to a student who has, “made a demonstrable contribution to the field of creative writing over the academic year,” Nelson said.

Nelson said all students taking creative writing classes are eligible for the award. The judges are Nelson, Rhoda Yoder and Austin Berry of the English department. Nelson said qualities they look for are, “dedication to the craft … (and) a consistent body of top-level creative work, as well as students who take the initiative and begin to submit into the community, and put their work into the community.”

There were around 65 students eligible for this year’s award, Nelson said.

“I think we’ve got something so special here (with) the talent pool,” Nelson said. “These high school students who are coming in and, off the bat, writing creative words that are on-par with what I was used to from my (first) creative writing students at university.”

The award is named after Rand Brandes, who recently retired after 30 years as a Martin Luther Stevens Professor of English at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Brandes led the Visiting Writers Series and brought dozens of prominent authors to campus for the events, which are free and open to the public. Brandes is also a published author and has edited a number of collections, Nelson said.

Nelson said that the school is honored to celebrate Brandes’ impact and legacy in the field of creative writing through this award.

Brandes said: “I appreciate this recognition and I am delighted that the Visiting Writers Series has inspired Mr. Nelson, who has obviously inspired Emma, who I am sure will inspire another generation of young writers. This is the way the never-ending story goes. Creativity flows through us. We are not the source; we are the conduits.”