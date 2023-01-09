HCAM nursing students earn CNA credentials; class pass rate was 100%

Last semester, the six students in health science educator Ciji Woodward’s nursing fundamentals class passed and earned credentials as certified nursing assistants.

That was an upgrade in performance from her first semester at the Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School. That’s when 5 out of 7 students made a passing grade.

Woodward said it was one of her professional, developmental goals for the year to have a 100% pass rate. “I was absolutely thrilled, being that I haven’t been here that long and all of my students (in this class) were successful,” Woodward said.

Students who take nursing fundamentals are in the health care path at the school, Woodward said, and must pass Health Science I and II as prerequisites. Students also must be CPR certified, understand how to prevent patients from dying from blood loss and complete the CareerSafe OSHA 10-hour training, Woodward said.

The class is only available to senior students, she said, and prepares them to work in the medical field immediately after graduation. Natasha Stiles, Hickory Public Schools director of communications and community relations, said the course also transfers to some community colleges so students do not have to retake the class in college.

“They all had the drive to want to do well,” Woodward said. “And they were really task-oriented when we were prepping for the final test.”

The final exam is in two parts: one part tests the students’ clinical skills, and the other part is a written test. To prepare for the clinical portion, Woodward said she budgets one or two weeks for mock skills so students can practice and identify where their skills are weakest.

The course requires 40 clinical hours, Woodward said. Students in the past semester were able to complete their clinical hours at Trinity Village senior care community, Woodward said, adding that four students now work there.

Clinical hours are hours spent learning and honing the skill sets of students in the field.

Another part of Woodward’s course is teaching the students to empathize with patients and nursing home residents, she said. Woodward said one lesson in empathy was having the students drink the thickening liquid patients and residents use when put on certain diets.

“One of the things we’ve been pushing really hard is the idea of graduating with more than a diploma,” said Josh Cornwell, HCAM’s career development coordinator. “Something more … that is above and beyond what you could have if you just did the bare minimum to get by. A lot of career and technical education courses offer those credentials and certifications and things that make them more employable.”