HCAM instructor prepares for growing EMT class

Perhaps one of the greatest challenges in the field is to remain strong, even through the toughest of situations; and everyone must keep up with protocol and medication changes. “There are some skills that are not frequently used and we could easily find ourselves becoming complacent. The world of medicine is constantly changing. Therefore, we must make sure that we are providing exceptional care to the patient in every possible way — staying on top of all skills and any medical updates,” Walker said.

Several of HCAM’S EMT students graduated this year from either Hickory High School or HCAM — as transportation is provided between the schools. Some seniors finished high school as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and some were certified as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) — with all coursework completed at HCAM.

Student Taylor Johnson is grateful for the exposure to multiple career options. “I am open minded now for what the future holds. These programs at HCAM have provided me with the capacity to move forward in the medical field, serving others,” she said.

Kenzie Tallent feels even more confident about her future since taking the courses offered at HCAM. “I now realize that I truly want to work in the medical field with a focus on pediatrics. I love helping children in need,” she said.