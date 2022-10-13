HCAM holds its first Hispanic Heritage Fair

Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School students celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a fair on Wednesday as Spanish I and II students presented projects on their choice of Hispanic countries.

The event was Spanish language teacher Esteban Lopez’s idea. He started planning at the beginning of the school year, said Curriculum Coordinator Ellen Barefoot Annas.

Lopez is from Argentina and joined HCAM last November. He is passionate about teaching not only the Spanish language, but about Hispanic cultures around the world.

The goal was for students to learn about and embrace other cultures.

Andrew Madrigal and his team presented on Costa Rica, where his family is from. The night before the fair, Madrigal learned his father used to be neighbors with native Costa Rican actress Maribel Guardia.

“Costa Rica is one of the happiest nations in the world,” Madrigal said. “Everyone is so sweet when I go there.”

The event drew a large crowd of students who curiously stopped at each table and listened to presentations by their fellow students.

This is HCAM’s first Hispanic Heritage Fair. Given the turnout and warm reception, Lopez said he hopes to have another next year.