HICKORY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

HCAM briefly under lockdown as man jumps school fence Monday; no charges filed

  • Updated
Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School was briefly under lockdown Monday morning, according to Natasha Eckard, Hickory Public Schools director of communications and community relations.

The lockdown started at approximately 10:20 a.m. when an unidentified man jumped the fence, she said. It ended 15 minutes later, Eckard said, when he was escorted off the property by Hickory city police.

The man never entered the school, and no one was injured, Eckard said.

The man was not charged.

Eckard said the unwanted visitor told police that he was unaware school was in session, she said.

