Have your ID ready if planning to visit Newton-Conover City Schools

Visitors will have to show photo identification before entering Newton-Conover City Schools this fall.

Superintendent Aron Gabriel distributed a statement to the schools explaining new visitor procedures. The district implemented a video buzzer system at every school, and Gabriel said he plans to make a video for parents to explain the safety updates.

Visitors will now be required to show photo identification and give a reason for visiting before being allowed to enter the building. Once granted access to the building, visitors will still be required to sign in with the Ident-A-Kid system using their photo ID. Visitors also will be required to sign out when leaving, the statement says.

According to the Ident-A-Kid website, the visitor management system checks for custody issues and crimes involving children using a person’s ID. Schools can also create a list of people banned from the property that the system will automatically search.

Visitors who do not sign in and cannot show a visitor’s pass will be considered trespassers. They will be asked to leave and law enforcement may become involved, the statement says.

Visitors will be given a pass and lanyard that should be worn at all times while on school property and turned in to the front office before leaving. This ensures staff members know who is supposed to be on campus, Gabriel said.

School safety updates

The N.C. Department of Public Safety started an initiative to have multiple agencies, including the N.C. State Highway Patrol and the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, do school security checks, Newton-Conover City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Beth Penley said during a school board meeting on Monday.

All agencies will notify front office staff when they arrive, Penley said.

The district has added a school psychologist, who will work with all grade levels, and an additional school counselor for the middle school, Penley said.

Additional cameras will be purchased and installed using federal and state grant money. The district also plans to purchase vape detectors to install at Newton-Conover High School.

A weapon detecting body scanner will be tested at Fred T. Foard High School in the Catawba County Schools district in the fall, according to Gabriel.

Newton-Conover City Schools will review the device and evaluate if the scanners are a good fit for their district, Gabriel said.