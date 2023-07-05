NEWTON —The Green Room Community Theatre announced the recipients of the annual Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship, the Bob & Michele McCreary Scholarship, and the Founders Youth Award.
The Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship is presented each year by The Green Room Community Theatre, Inc. to one or more graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional aptitude in the theater arts and plan to pursue a degree in the arts. The Bob & Michele McCreary Scholarship is also given to a graduating senior who has been active at The Green Room, but is based on leadership and community service, and the recipient may be pursuing any major. The Founders Award seeks to honor students who have gone above and beyond in their volunteering at The Green Room- whether it be in hours served or in the variety of ways they have volunteered.
This year’s Shivers scholarships were awarded to Kaylyn Hall, a graduate of Bunker Hill High School, and Ella Hawn, a graduate from Discovery High School. This season, the scholarship was sponsored by Edwards Jones Investment- (Katie Goforth and Steve Reese), Roseann Flowers (Realtor), and Graystone Eye.
People are also reading…
This year’s recipients of the Bob and Michele McCreary Scholarship are Lauren Mills, a graduate of Discovery School and Katie Grace DeHart, a graduate of Challenger High School. This year’s McCreary Scholarship was sponsored by Faith Parker Properties, Lifetime Eyecare, HSM Solutions, and Matthews Construction.
This year’s recipient of the Founders Youth Award is Gabriel Beech.
For more information about the Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship, the Bob and Michele McCreary Scholarship, Founders Youth Award, and The Green Room, visit thegreenroomtheatre.org. The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.