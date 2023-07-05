The Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship is presented each year by The Green Room Community Theatre, Inc. to one or more graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional aptitude in the theater arts and plan to pursue a degree in the arts. The Bob & Michele McCreary Scholarship is also given to a graduating senior who has been active at The Green Room, but is based on leadership and community service, and the recipient may be pursuing any major. The Founders Award seeks to honor students who have gone above and beyond in their volunteering at The Green Room- whether it be in hours served or in the variety of ways they have volunteered.