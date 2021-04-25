Graduation plans underway in Catawba County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CVCC is planning a spring commencement “Walk Through” where graduates will walk across the stage in the Tarlton Complex and be presented with their diploma covers by CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw.

Graduation times are available on Friday, May 14 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. “No one will be seated for the service,” said Cody Dalton, CVCC Public Information Officer. “Graduates will walk through, their guest will stand and observe the walk through and the graduate and their guest will leave the building in order to control the number of people inside the building.”

CVCC staff will also check temperatures before graduates and guests enter the building. Masks will be required while inside, and social distancing will be practiced.

Graduation ceremonies for Catawba County high schools are planned for late May. Most will take place outside.

Challenger Early College and Discovery high schools plan to hold their ceremonies at Moretz Stadium on Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Hickory campus.

The following schools will hold graduation ceremonies on their school campuses: Fred T. Foard, Newton-Conover, Hickory, Bunker Hill, Maiden, St. Stephens and Bandys high schools. Graduates at Catawba Rosenwald Education Center will also celebrate with a ceremony at the school.

Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School will hold a ceremony in the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block in Hickory. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, and each graduate will be given three tickets for guests. All 41 HCAM 2021 seniors are set to graduate.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

