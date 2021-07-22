Good and godly: New leader mentors through sports at Salvation Army

Trayler came to the rescue by offering the services of The Salvation Army, including bus drivers, one of whom was Trayler himself. That’s when they got to know each other. Trayler and Bennett share a vision of using sports to help young people grow. Objectives and the ways to get there mesh.

Trayler offered the Boys & Girls Club director’s job to Bennett last March.

The club has grown, and so have the Hawks. And there are big plans for The Salvation Army campus.

“We decided to add a middle school football program. We had 30 kids sign up, so then we had to find equipment for a team we hadn’t planned for,” Bennett said. The middle schoolers emerged winners their very first season.

Last year, the Hawks’ high school team had to play all nine games away. The team traveled more than 3,000 miles in that winning season. The Hawks were the FCA champions in 2016 and finished second in 2017. This season, home games are at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

It’s been a winning program since the beginning. Bennett says it’s because of the combination of sports and curriculum. “We have 'Power Time,'" he said. “We learn about hygiene and behavior. We encourage learning. The players bring their report cards when they’re issued. This is a mentoring program.”