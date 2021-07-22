Good and godly: New leader mentors through sports at Salvation Army

A conversation with Clifton Bennett quickly reveals why he loves being the director of the Hickory Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.
The Salvation Army is a church, and the club is one of its many outreach missions — and one of its most important.
Everything Bennett does is anchored by faith, from the after-school program to the summer camp to the Hickory Hawks football team that has found a home on The Salvation Army campus.
The children’s programs combine activities with learning, and the Hawks football team is first and foremost a mentoring program, Bennett said.
“We emphasize being who we say we are: Good, godly men,” he said, taking time to talk during a summer camp session with the younger children. He’s the head coach of the Hawks football team, by the way.
“The Hawks program is about positive engagement. We draw players from the community — from local schools (private, public and home-schooled) who would not otherwise be able to play football. Some of our players have never played before, but they learn.”
Learn they do. Several Hawks players have earned college scholarships. All know the importance of education and — Bennett emphasizes — that quality of positive engagement they can use forever.
Fittingly, the Hawks program is affiliated with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The Hawks is a private, independent Christian football team that is guided by the tenets of the FCA. There are other teams affiliated with the FCA that play the Hawks, plus independent teams and even small high schools. There are regional FCA championship playoffs. The Hawks program is considered an extracurricular program.
Bennett became involved with the football program when Jim Ruark was head coach. Ruark is a former high school football coach. Ruark retired from coaching at East Burke High School in 2013 and coached the Hawks from 2014 through the 2018 season.
Bennett, who is from Hiddenite, played football and baseball in high school. He played baseball for Surry Community College before joining the Army. After his hitch was up, he enrolled at Mitchell Community College where he earned a degree in applied science. He umpired college baseball and sold sporting goods for a time.
In 2016, he joined the Hawks’ coaching staff. He’s been a leader in the program ever since. Bennett said Ruark helped him grow as a coach. “When he decided to retire from the Hawks, he told me I was going to be his successor,” Bennett said. “He made sure I was ready.”
A chance meeting with Maj. Matt Trayler, Hickory Salvation Army corps officer, brought him to the Boys & Girls Club. The Hawks thought they would miss an away game last season because of a glitch with transportation arrangements.
Trayler came to the rescue by offering the services of The Salvation Army, including bus drivers, one of whom was Trayler himself. That’s when they got to know each other. Trayler and Bennett share a vision of using sports to help young people grow. Objectives and the ways to get there mesh.
Trayler offered the Boys & Girls Club director’s job to Bennett last March.
The club has grown, and so have the Hawks. And there are big plans for The Salvation Army campus.
“We decided to add a middle school football program. We had 30 kids sign up, so then we had to find equipment for a team we hadn’t planned for,” Bennett said. The middle schoolers emerged winners their very first season.
Last year, the Hawks’ high school team had to play all nine games away. The team traveled more than 3,000 miles in that winning season. The Hawks were the FCA champions in 2016 and finished second in 2017. This season, home games are at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
It’s been a winning program since the beginning. Bennett says it’s because of the combination of sports and curriculum. “We have 'Power Time,'" he said. “We learn about hygiene and behavior. We encourage learning. The players bring their report cards when they’re issued. This is a mentoring program.”
The Salvation Army is partnering with the Hickory Crawdads to update the on-campus baseball field. Plans are moving ahead to make the soccer field suitable for soccer and football where the Hawks will host their home games.
A storage building behind the church is under renovation for a sports training facility. Besides the year-round activities of the Boys & Girls Club, Bennett said the basketball camp drew more than 100 participants.
A football mini-camp is underway because football practice starts soon. Oh, and there’s a summer camp for teenagers this week. Outreach at The Salvation Army covers children from 10 and under through age 18. They play and learn as they grow.
The campus already has a gymnasium for basketball. Lenoir-Rhyne, doing some upgrades itself, is donating excess backboards for The Salvation Army court.
During the pandemic shutdown, The Salvation Army continued the after-school program in accordance with national guidelines, coupled with virtual activities. Families who couldn’t connect with public school virtual learning could bring children to the campus and link up through the corps’ service.
“The Salvation Army is a great resource for the community,” Bennett said. “We want more people to know about the Boys & Girls Club and all youth programs here at The Salvation Army.”
What the kids will get is teamwork, learning, fun and faith — all part of the grand plan.