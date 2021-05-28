“Getting comfortable with the uncomfortable”: 183 graduate from Newton-Conover High School; see the photos and the video

Graduating senior Jackson Ammons spoke to his peers about "getting comfortable with the uncomfortable” at the 2021 Newton-Conover High graduation ceremony Friday night.

“Every single person wearing a red cap and gown has shown this ability, you all got comfortable with the uncomfortable," Ammons said. "Each and every one of you has done something remarkable. It’s a huge accomplishment to graduate high school. This was the step you needed to take to prepare yourself for the real world and you all took a leap."

Superintendent Aron Gabriel spoke about truth. “A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it, and truth is the truth even if no one believes it," he said. "It is my prayer that you guys seek and find truth in your life and that truth will indeed set you free.”

Newton-Conover Principal Chris Penley spoke about the unknown the pandemic brought to the school. “But we figured out a way. You guys persevered, you pushed through, you wouldn’t quit, you wouldn’t give up, you came, you performed and you didn’t let excuses bring you down,” he said.

“Always remember, keep your faith, work hard, push through and persevere. If you do that, there is no hurdle you will not be able to overcome."