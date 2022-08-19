Get free school supplies while children play and eat

As a new school year approaches, back-to-school events are popping up across the county. Here are several events happening around Catawba County where families can pick up school supplies while enjoying food and games.

The city of Hickory will be hosting a Back To School Bash at Taft Broome Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live music, a balloon artist, and free food.

Men and Women Uplifting Communities will host The Fredrick Mungo Education Program Back-to-School Bash on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. This event will feature a DJ, face painting, free food and games. Free book bags with school supplies will also be available. The event will be at 301 Stadium Ave., in Newton.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a back-to-school event at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Students will have a chance to meet school resource officers for Catawba County Schools. There will also be a car seat checking station and additional resources for parents. The sheriff’s office will be handing out school supplies and children will have a chance to play on inflatables and have their faces painted.