Front porch orientation

Sometimes in this new world of everything virtual, it just helps to sit on the front porch of a child's home to give one-on-one assistance.

Here, sixth-grade math and science teacher from Northview Middle, Kyle Osteen, provided a fun orientation for a student who could not make it to the school.

Osteen shared the schedule, the K-64 Chromebook computer (which will become the student's computer for the school year), all the programs, how to access any items needed for classes, as well as some words of encouragement and a few laughs. He is one of many teachers who are going beyond the norm to reach their students.

The students at Hickory Public Schools continue with remote learning through Friday. On Monday, students will participate in the hybrid-alternating schedule of Plan B, except for those students who opted to continue with virtual/remote learning for the rest of the first semester.