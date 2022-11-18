Freedom Readers talk challenged books, describe detriment of banning texts from Catawba County schools

When schools ban books, they are stealing a child’s right to learn.

That was the premise of Michael McLamb’s comments to the Catawba County Schools Board of Education this week.

Earlier this year, a grandparent named Michelle Teague challenged 24 school library books. She made the books a campaign issue and was elected to the Catawba County Schools Board of Education.

A group opposing book bans, the Catawba Freedom Readers, set out to read the challenged books. The seven, which includes McLamb, shared what they learned from the books during public comments at the Catawba County Schools board meeting on Monday.

McLamb, a 32-year-old Catawba County resident, read “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini. The book contains violence, racism and rape. He said the book was challenged for talking about gay sex between men and male rape, which he said misses the point of the story. The main themes, he said, are the relationship between a father and son, discrimination, ignoring victims of sexual abuse and enlightenment.

McLamb’s biggest takeaway was the concept that there is only one sin and all other sins point back to it. The only sin, according to the main character, is theft.

“Along those lines, banning books from libraries and school systems is theft. … (it) is theft of a child’s right to read, theft of a child’s right to explore, theft of a child’s right to discover (and) theft of a child’s right to learn,” McLamb said.

Mitchell Gold, 70, read three books: “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews.

Gold is a nationally known gay rights activist and co-owner of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, a furniture company based in Taylorsville.

“There is a fear by some that if a student reads about sexual orientation or different gender identities in a normalized way, that their little Sally or Jimmy will become a lesbian, gay, bisexual (or) transgender,” Gold said. This fear comes from either innocent or willful ignorance, he said.

Gold said that the meaning of many Christian conservatives’ words, especially to the LGBTQ+ community and people of color, are that they (Christian conservatives) follow Christ’s teachings to “love thy neighbor,” yet do not show minority groups the dignity and respect Christ would have shown.

“It means they use their interpretation of their Bible to justify marginalizing these people,” Gold said. “To vote for legislators who perpetuate racism, poverty and discrimination against minorities. It means their children know they supported a president who said on national television, where their children could hear the words: ‘When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the ...’ I think you know what he said. To me, that is inappropriate for a student to hear. Especially (knowing) that their parents would support that kind of language.”

Gold said there is another benefit of having meaningful books available to students. He said studies show that when white, non-LGBTQ+ students read these books, they are less likely to bully students who are part of marginalized groups.

Lynn Dorfman, 72, read “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky. Dorfman said she wished she could have read it when she was a teenager.

“Reading about (the main character’s) life problems and his peers may have made me more understanding and compassionate about my wallflower brother,” Dorfman said. “As a homosexual high schooler in the 1960s, he had a tough time. I wish I could have been there for him the way Charlie was for his friends and his sister.”

Dorfman has a degree in childhood development and a master’s degree in library sciences. Before the pandemic, she taught writing at Appalachian State University. She said she encouraged her students to read widely and think critically.

The challenged books address more topics than marginalized groups. Some are coming-of-age stories which address the hurdles of being a teenager.

Ginger Sermons, 83, is a retired educator. Sermons read John Green’s “Looking for Alaska.” The book is about teenager Miles Halter befriending other misfits. The friends find themselves navigating typical aspects of being teenagers such as underage drinking and sexual encounters. However, their struggles become more complex after a tragic accident.

“This book taps into important conversations about complex topics for students who are navigating similar situations,” Sermons said. “We can’t pretend that teenagers don’t deal with these issues, and they need books (like this), that are willing to acknowledge it.”