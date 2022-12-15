Fred T. Foard High will be back in session on Friday following waterline break; Exam schedule revised

Fred T. Foard High School canceled classes on Thursday due to a waterline break within the building, according to Catawba County Schools Director of Marketing and Communications Kim Jordan.

The school will be back in session on Friday, Jordan said.

The break was discovered Wednesday evening. Maintenance crews worked throughout the night to fix the broken line but were unsuccessful, Jordan said.

The waterline was fixed around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dan Moore said via email.

Thursday was scheduled to be the first day of exams. Jordan said school and district administrators revised the exam schedule. All English II, first period end-of-course and first period career and technical state exams were scheduled for Thursday.

Under the revised schedule, second period English II exams moved to Friday. Third period English II exams were moved to Monday. Fourth period English II exams were moved to Tuesday.

All first period end-of-course exams, including English II, will be on Wednesday. First period career and technical state exams and fourth period teacher-made exams will be taken on Wednesday.

All other exams will follow the original schedule.

The broken waterline is under the tile on the 400 hallway of the school, Jordan said. A portion of the terrazzo tile was removed to access the line, Moore said.

“The waterline is part of the original construction (for 1954),” Moore said. “So, we believe that the failure of the waterline is due to age.”

Moore added that the line will not have to be replaced at this time.

Foard is part of Catawba County Schools and is located at 3407 Plateau Road in Newton.