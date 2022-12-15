 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fred T. Foard High School closed on first day of exams due to water line break

Fred T. Foard High School canceled classes on Thursday due to a waterline break within the building, according to Catawba County Schools Director of Marketing and Communications Kim Jordan.

The break was discovered Wednesday evening. Maintenance crews worked throughout the night to fix the broken line but were unsuccessful, Jordan said.

As of 11 a.m. Jordan did not have an update on the status of the repairs. Thursday was scheduled to be the first day of exams. Jordan said school and district administrators are working on a revised exam schedule, but the schedule is contingent on when the repairs are finished.

The broken waterline is under the tile on the 400 hallway of the school, Jordan said.

Foard is part of Catawba County Schools and is located at 3407 Plateau Road in Newton.

