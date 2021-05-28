Fred T. Foard graduates toss hats in celebration; see the photos and the video

Hundreds of people crowded onto the bleachers at Fred T. Foard High School’s football stadium Friday evening. The crowd hushed as the band began to play.

The sun peaked out from behind clouds, shining down as the class of 2021 walked onto the field. One by one, seniors in baby blue robes filed into seats to celebrate their graduation.

There were 196 graduates this year. Each one faced a year of difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite online classes, sickness and worldwide challenges, the students did not let it get them down, class president Kevin Cervantes said.

“We did not allow this sickness to distract us from what was important,” he said.

That goal was graduating. As the graduates move into the next phase of life, student speaker Haley Anderson encouraged them to be themselves and stand up for what they believe in. They are the next generation who will soon lead the way, she said.

“All of us are lighthouses and though it may not seem like it, the world needs us and they need our individuality,” Anderson said.