Fourth-graders explain meaning of Thanksgiving; they are students at Longview Elementary

What does Thanksgiving mean to you?
Students in Caroline Walker’s fourth-grade class answered the question with artwork and a few words.
Some responses were edited for clarity.
Here’s what the children from Longview Elementary School had to say:
Brenda:“To me Thanksgiving means that we have to be thankful for everything even the small stuff like: a roof on top of our heads, food we don’t like, clothes, a good school, anything. The only reason we have all of these things is because someone is working for hours.”
Chandan: “I think Thanksgiving means spending time with my family. I think Thanksgiving means to hang out with my friends. I think Thanksgiving means to go hunting with my uncle.”
Juan:“What Thanksgiving means to me: When my family members get together and hang out with my friends and family.”
Makala Nicole Koonts:“A time together with my family and give thanks to our Thanksgiving feast that we’re about to eat. I am thankful for the fun games we get to play. I am also thankful for being out of school for a few days to spend with my family.”
Genaro:“Thanksgiving means a lot to me, because I get to spend time with my family, play video games and play with my cousins on my trampoline. We get to eat together like a lovely family and that’s what Thanksgiving means to me.”
Lucas Wolfhope, 9:
“What I like about Thanksgiving is that I get to see them about three times a year; that makes me sad, but when I do get to see them I am happy. Here are some things I do with my family in the summer and winter/fall: (in the summer) get to go golfing, help mow the lawn and play Frisbee; (in the winter and fall) sell Christmas trees, tie up Christmas trees so people can take them home, have campfires and give out candy canes. Those are some of the things I like about Thanksgiving.”
Devaughn:
“Thanksgiving means a lot to me because I get to meet some of the people I know. We get to eat ham, turkey, fruits, pudding and sometimes pie.”
Alejandro:
“To me, Thanksgiving means to hang out with my family and friends and celebrate and give thanks to everything I have.”
Anastasia Scott, 9:
“Thanksgiving means having fun with family and friends. It also means inviting over grandparents, and aunts, and uncles. It means having dinner with family and friends. It also means you get to eat turkey and you get to enjoy the fall while it lasts.”
Lilih, 9:
“What does Thanksgiving mean to me: to see ones I love, to help my loved ones, to see all of us happy.”