Fourth-graders explain meaning of Thanksgiving; they are students at Longview Elementary

Lucas Wolfhope, 9:

“What I like about Thanksgiving is that I get to see them about three times a year; that makes me sad, but when I do get to see them I am happy. Here are some things I do with my family in the summer and winter/fall: (in the summer) get to go golfing, help mow the lawn and play Frisbee; (in the winter and fall) sell Christmas trees, tie up Christmas trees so people can take them home, have campfires and give out candy canes. Those are some of the things I like about Thanksgiving.”

Devaughn:

“Thanksgiving means a lot to me because I get to meet some of the people I know. We get to eat ham, turkey, fruits, pudding and sometimes pie.”

Alejandro:

“To me, Thanksgiving means to hang out with my family and friends and celebrate and give thanks to everything I have.”

Anastasia Scott, 9:

“Thanksgiving means having fun with family and friends. It also means inviting over grandparents, and aunts, and uncles. It means having dinner with family and friends. It also means you get to eat turkey and you get to enjoy the fall while it lasts.”

Lilih, 9: