As baby photos and other images of each Conover School graduate were projected on a screen, the audience reacted with laughter and tears.

Four students graduated from Conover School on Wednesday. Those students are Alana Dobson, Zadan Hinds, Parker Linn and Katie Thompson.

The school gave each of the families a framed photo of their student as a graduate gift.

Former Newton-Conover Schools Exceptional Children Director Jennifer Cash spoke at the ceremony. She shared each student’s unique gifts.

“Every student here has abilities,” Cash said. “We do not think of them as individuals with disabilities. They have such unique gifts.”

Cash described Alana as someone who is full of positive energy and whose heart overflows with joy. Alana loves to make arts and crafts. Cash said she could see Alana selling her crafts on the website Etsy one day.

The first thing anyone a notices about Zadan is his smile and his contagious laugh, Cash said. Zadan has a passion for fashion and is known as the Sharped Dressed Man around Conover School, Cash said.

Parker was the 2023 prom king, Cash said. He loves letters, numbers, electronic toys and gadgets. Parker also has a passion for physical fitness and enjoys participating in adaptive 5Ks, Cash said.

Katie likes to tell jokes using her Eyegaze communication device. Cash said it is beautiful to see Katie’s creativity and her understanding of the personal connection of laughter. Katie can often be seen cheering her brother on at track meets or cheering for the UNC Tar Heels, Cash said.

“Throughout their time at Conover School these graduates have demonstrated resilience, adaptability and courage,” Cash said. “Graduation day is a testament to their perseverance and their work. They remind us that we must embrace obstacles as opportunities to grow and learn.”