NEWTON — The board of directors of the Drum-Wilkinson Educational Foundation announced that an independent scholarship selection committee has chosen four individuals to receive a scholarship from the foundation in 2023.

Those selected to receive a scholarship this year are:

Madison Lynn Payne is a graduate of West Lincoln High School with a GPA of 4.44. Madison is involved in a variety of sports and clubs. She is an honors student and served as secretary for the senior class. She has been a swim coach at the YMCA and a veterinary assistant intern. She is going to North Carolina State University in the fall and plans on being a veterinarian in the Air Force. She impressed the foundation as a young woman who desires to better her community. Madison is the child of Jason Payne of Vale and Amy Betts of Kannapolis. Madison was selected as the 2023-2024 recipient of the David Drum Memorial Scholarship.

Paige Cadence Condrey is a graduate of R-S Central High School with a GPA of 4.3. Paige has been a member of multiple honors societies and is an honors student. She is going to Western Carolina University in the fall to pursue a degree in biology. Her long-term goal is to become a veterinarian or optometrist. She is a long-time volunteer with the Humane Society and is compassionate and driven. Paige is the child of Joseph Walter Condrey Jr. and Kathryn Kale (Hicks) Condrey of Union Mills. Paige was selected as the 2023-2024 recipient of the Betty Griffin Memorial Scholarship.

Daven Farley is a graduate of North Lincoln High School with a GPA of 4.60. He is an honors student who is involved in a number of extracurricular clubs. He is going to Syracuse University in the fall and wants to become an architect. Beyond his academic excellence, he is praised as being a genuinely good human with a heart for others. Daven impressed the foundation with not only his academic achievement, but also his good character. Daven is the child of Keon and Nichole (Heavner) Farley of Lincolnton. Daven was selected as the 2023-2024 recipient of the Fleet and Inez Drum Memorial Scholarship.

Ashley Roxana Hinostroza-Villacorta is a graduate of Challenger Early High School with a GPA of 4.59. She founded the Dream Readers Program and served an internship with the town manager. She served on the school’s newspaper staff, student government association, Beta Club, and more. She plans to attend Cornell University in the fall and major in communications. Ashley is the child of Jose Hinostroza-Pena and Maria Villacorta-Maza of Conover. Ashley was selected as the 2023-2024 recipient of the Joe Griffin Memorial Scholarship.

The Drum-Wilkinson Educational Foundation is a ministry of the Drum-Wilkinson Clan. Scholarships are not restricted to family members and family members are not provided preferential treatment with the “blind process” used by DWEF. Applicants are not required to be high school students but may also be adults returning to school or college/university students seeking more education. DWEF is a 501-C-3 organization under the rules of the Internal Revenue Service.

If you are interested in applying for a scholarship, funding a scholarship, or contributing to a scholarship, contact the foundation at dwefscholarships@gmail.com. You can also write to the foundation at PO Box 1052, Newton, NC 28658.