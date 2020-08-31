Former Ridgeview teacher challenges students to get facts, become mentors

The dissertation documented the city and school board resisting desegregation, with the editorial support of this newspaper under past ownership, until some $100,000 in federal funding was withheld. The dissertation states Hickory was the last school district in North Carolina to have its desegregation plan approved by the federal government.

“I love Hickory schools and supporting the students there,” White wrote last week in response to a media query. “The dissertation topic is so meaningful. There were so many complexities to the struggle for all students to receive the best possible education in an affirming school setting. I learned so much from the study.”

Bill Sigmon, a Hickory School Board member from 1970-74 and a longtime attorney in the city, said he had not seen the dissertation, adding that when he served on the board just after integration took hold, “the atmosphere was not all that bad.”

He did say, “Those were the years that we had a lot of stuff going on with the school board about integration within the school system. But at that time, my experience was that the school board, after the schools were integrated, was committed to carrying out integration as best they (members) could for the benefit of educating all the children. And that’s what we did.