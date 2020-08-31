Former Ridgeview teacher challenges students to get facts, become mentors

In Hickory’s past is a desegregation plan that led to the closing of the all-Black Ridgeview High School and relocation of its students to Claremont Central High School — renamed Hickory High School in 1972. There was a new school name and building after desegregation, but the combining of students from two schools that had been racially separated was hardly a smooth process.
In a 2013 dissertation at UNC Greensboro, former Hickory High School Principal Ann Stalnaker interviewed residents who were high school students during the 1960s and 1970s and researched archives of the Hickory Daily Record to capture the tumult of the integration. Now Ann Stalnaker White, she is an associate superintendent with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
Her dissertation, “Desegregating Hickory High School, 1955 to 1975: Capturing the Untold Stories” is viewable online at https://libres.uncg.edu/ir/uncg/listing.aspx?id=10158.
In it, she summarizes, “The central finding is that desegregating Hickory Public Schools was a lengthy, complex process. At every step of the way through the desegregation of Hickory High, the school was left to handle the social changes that the community attempted to avoid.
“Rather than viewing the student conflicts as examples of what was wrong with Hickory, they are evidence that the students were wrestling to create an inclusive school community that symbolically represented them all.”
The dissertation documented the city and school board resisting desegregation, with the editorial support of this newspaper under past ownership, until some $100,000 in federal funding was withheld. The dissertation states Hickory was the last school district in North Carolina to have its desegregation plan approved by the federal government.
“I love Hickory schools and supporting the students there,” White wrote last week in response to a media query. “The dissertation topic is so meaningful. There were so many complexities to the struggle for all students to receive the best possible education in an affirming school setting. I learned so much from the study.”
Bill Sigmon, a Hickory School Board member from 1970-74 and a longtime attorney in the city, said he had not seen the dissertation, adding that when he served on the board just after integration took hold, “the atmosphere was not all that bad.”
He did say, “Those were the years that we had a lot of stuff going on with the school board about integration within the school system. But at that time, my experience was that the school board, after the schools were integrated, was committed to carrying out integration as best they (members) could for the benefit of educating all the children. And that’s what we did.
“And we had hearings on petitions of various kinds,” Sigmon continued. “We had a lot of late-night meetings doing that because we didn’t let anybody go unheard. If they wanted to have something heard, we had a hearing on it. I won’t say, in my experience, that the board of education acted arbitrarily at anything.”
Looking back on those years, Glenda Warren Schenk, a former Hickory High guidance counselor and humanities teacher, recalled social progress at the school as African American graduates in the early 1970s went on to study at Duke University, the University of Minnesota, UNC Chapel Hill and Stanford University. She was instrumental in bridging the racial divide among students as faculty adviser to the Junior Human Relations Council, created as a youth complement to the municipal Human Relations Council established in the late 1960s during the height of desegregation tensions.
Three prominent men in the Ridgeview community had important roles in students’ adaptation to school desegregation in Hickory. Billy Sudderth, Sam Tucker and Walter Emanuel Witherspoon acted as intermediaries, or peacemakers, in defusing situations as they arose at Hickory High.
Tucker said, “They (school officials along with white students and their parents) did not want our students there, and our students did not want to be there. We were just trying to keep our children from being abused or thrown in jail.”
Tucker said his employer, Plastic Packaging Inc. — founded by the late Cass Ballenger, who went on to serve two decades in Congress — allowed him liberal time to aid in school issues because, while Ballenger’s high-school-age daughters attended the newly established North State Academy, two other executives at the company had daughters at Hickory High.
Witherspoon, a Ridgeview High teacher who transferred to Grandview Junior High School when Ridgeview was closed, said he would be called from his junior high post to mediate at Hickory High as needed. He credited Sudderth, a Ridgeview graduate and lifelong educator who died in December 2016, with being particularly effective in mediation because, he said, “Billy could talk to anyone, and he would listen.”
The former Ridgeview and Grandview teacher was one of six community members to speak on their desegregation experiences at a 2013 African-American History Month presentation hosted at Hickory High by Stalnaker, who told students then, “It was a complicated time in history. Life isn’t wrapped up in a nice little package. It is important for you to be involved in how to make Hickory High School right for everybody.”
During his presentation, Witherspoon asked students in reference to desegregation at Hickory High during the 1960s and 1970s, “How can you learn in a state of confusion? How would you react?
“Some of those same situations still exist,” he added. “Who is responsible?”
Witherspoon said he and other adults in the city were responsible for the past, but now the students have a responsibility.
“You are a main part of society, and don’t let anybody tell you differently,” he said. “Who’s going to change it? Don’t look at me. Do your research. Get your facts straight. You become that model, that mentor. You represent Hickory.”
