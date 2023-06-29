HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Board of Trustees recently approved and presented the Music Programs Director Emerita Award to former CCC&TI Music Program Director Kay Crouch.

Emeritus status is the highest honor bestowed on former CCC&TI employees. Crouch was nominated by current CCC&TI Music Program Director Justin Butler.

“In Mrs. Crouch’s 28-year tenure with CCC&TI she helped build a strong academic transfer program that not only helped students achieve their career goals, but also helped to foster an environment rich in the cultural heritage of Caldwell and Watauga counties,” Butler said. “Kay’s impact has been felt far and wide through her community service, the Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase, Happy Valley Fiddler’s Convention, and as a cultural ambassador of CCC&TI. In addition to these incredible accomplishments, Kay is also responsible for the naming of MerleFest, which serves as one of the area’s premier music and arts festivals.”

Crouch served as director of the music program from 1985 to 2013. She’s also responsible for organizing various cultural events and series on campus and in the community, as well as a long list of community service and education advocacy activities over several decades.

While at CCC&TI, she received the following awards: Colleague of the Year, Great Teacher Award, EM Dudley Employee Achievement Award and the Dr. Donald W. Lackey Award for Excellence in Teaching.

“She’s taught thousands of students in her career and changed the lives of many people,” CCC&TI President Mark Poarch said. “We really appreciate everything she has done and can’t thank her enough for her contributions to this community.”