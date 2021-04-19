Former LR basketball player: I was cut from team for speaking out against racism

A former Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball player is accusing the university of dismissing her from the team because she spoke out on racial justice issues.
Laney Fox, a 19-year-old sophomore, wrote in an open letter posted to social media Friday that she was cut from the team because coach Grahm Smith said she did not show a commitment to the team’s culture.
Fox said the real reason she was removed was because she had spoken out about the police killing of Kentucky resident Breonna Taylor in the team’s group chat and that made other players uncomfortable.
“The reasons given for dismissal are only a cover for the real reasons, which is that the new coaching staff and the players remaining on the team don’t want to be confronted about implicit bias, racism and bigotry,” Fox wrote in the letter.
She also wrote: “I talked about how our Black women felt unsupported by half of the team.”
Fox also shared a 19-minute recording of a phone call with Smith and Aaron Brock, a senior associate athletic director, that she said took place March 25.
Another coach, Audrey Timmerman, also appeared to be on the call but did not speak during the conversation.
In the call, Smith told Fox the decision to remove her from the team had nothing to do with her talent and that she would be able to keep her scholarship for the next year.
However, Smith said that he had heard complaints from other players about Fox being a distraction and that she had shown “a lack of acceptance to every single player on this team.”
Fox asked if this was referring to her posts on racial justice.
“What does acceptance of others mean?” Fox said. “Because we called out racism in the beginning of the year?”
Brock replied: “It has nothing to do with racism, Laney. It’s about being divisive.”
Smith said the problem was not a particular post about a certain issue but the nature of her interactions with other players about the messages.
“For example, if someone doesn’t like or respond you said someone needs to educate themselves,” Smith said. “People don’t need to educate themselves on things they don’t want to be educated on.”
Smith told Fox he was particularly bothered by a message from her in the chat calling on the team to cancel the season because of the pandemic.
He said the message created distrust because it conflicted with the message she was sending to coaching staff publicly about her dedication to the team.
Brock said that there was an opt-out policy and that she was dramatic in the way she handled the situation.
Fox responded that all but two players on the team wanted to cancel the season. She did ultimately opt out of the season.
When asked Monday if she had decided whether or not to come back to the university next year, Fox said: "Not under the current circumstances."
Fox’s player profile has been removed from the university website.
University response
In a letter of his own to the university community on Saturday, President Fred Whitt said that Fox made “a number of false claims.”
“Lenoir-Rhyne flatly disagrees with this student's version of events,” Whitt wrote. “Her dismissal from the basketball team was a legitimate coaching decision and suggestions to the contrary are simply false.”
Whitt also said he was ordering an internal review into the matter “in a sincere effort to recognize and address any blind spots we may have.”
The university’s Office of Multicultural Affairs will spearhead the investigation, which will also involve an outside investigator.
“After further discussions with President Whitt and other key stakeholders, we have determined that the most appropriate way to proceed with this review is to engage an independent, external investigator," university spokesperson Cat Niekro said. "Time will be required to complete a fair and impartial review and we ask for the community’s patience. We will share updates with the campus community as appropriate."
Whitt also defended the university’s commitment to social justice issues, pointing to its decision to create the multicultural affairs office and the Athletics Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
“As a proud member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, Lenoir-Rhyne is committed to confronting racism and calling for justice and equity for all people,” Whitt wrote.
Fox posted a response to Whitt’s letter in which she criticized him for publicly rejecting her claims prior to an investigation.
“Your letter lacks integrity and credibility because you have declared things as untrue before an investigation has commenced,” Fox wrote.
