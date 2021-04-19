Former LR basketball player: I was cut from team for speaking out against racism

However, Smith said that he had heard complaints from other players about Fox being a distraction and that she had shown “a lack of acceptance to every single player on this team.”

Fox asked if this was referring to her posts on racial justice.

“What does acceptance of others mean?” Fox said. “Because we called out racism in the beginning of the year?”

Brock replied: “It has nothing to do with racism, Laney. It’s about being divisive.”

Smith said the problem was not a particular post about a certain issue but the nature of her interactions with other players about the messages.

“For example, if someone doesn’t like or respond you said someone needs to educate themselves,” Smith said. “People don’t need to educate themselves on things they don’t want to be educated on.”

Smith told Fox he was particularly bothered by a message from her in the chat calling on the team to cancel the season because of the pandemic.

He said the message created distrust because it conflicted with the message she was sending to coaching staff publicly about her dedication to the team.