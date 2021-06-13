Former Assistant Superintendent La'Ronda Whiteside looks back on 32 years in education

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We have increased leadership capabilities at every level by bolstering our professional development opportunities, especially in the area of technology integration. Aligning our newly created instructional framework with the most comprehensive strategic plan to date has cohesively put us all on one accord with effective teaching and learning practices.

Continuing with the strategically designed structures to promote education equity will undoubtedly be a priority for years to come.

Our partnerships with K-64 and Modern Teacher will provide an innovative digital footprint recognized nationally.

Also, I would be remiss if I didn’t give a huge “shout out” to the district for being a model in providing remote teaching and learning during the worst global health crisis we all have experienced. Although challenging, this pandemic renewed our resolve to give our children the best education opportunities regardless of circumstances. These efforts (and more) have paved the way to personalized learning at a remarkable pace.

I believe the district will continue to cultivate successes and meet challenges with perseverance and vigor.

As I wind down my days before officially retiring on June 1, 2021, I think back over the years and I’m reminded that I was given the gift of serving with passion and compassion. It has truly been a pleasure to work with the great men and women in HPS and have this humble experience to impact the lives of our beautiful youth.