First week of the school brings challenges, triumphs

Since education is done online, teachers don’t just face the frustrations of dealing with technology, but also have to find new ways to keep their students engaged.

Jennifer Griffin, principal at Grandview Middle School, said she's watched veteran teachers adapt to the virtual world.

“I had a veteran teacher who really struggled in the spring to adapt to remote learning,” she said. “Thursday, he came running up to my office with his Chromebook to show me what his kids were doing and how engaged they were. That type of enthusiasm, to run up to my office to share a success, is so important to keep us going. The joy he expressed was fuel to keep working and keep trying in those moments when things feel hard.”

Snowden said teachers only have a small screen to work with, but are learning how to better read a student’s body language to make sure they are paying attention and understanding the material. They are also offering help to one another as they are learning new ways to teach their students.

“Teachers are supporting one another,” she said.

Teachers are working from the schools, so principals have the opportunity to check in on classes and say hello to students.