Filing period opens for Hickory, Newton-Conover school boards
ELECTION 2021

081421-hdr-news-filing-p2

Sarah Temple, a member of the Hickory school board, was the first candidate to file in the 2021 school board elections. Four seats in Hickory and three seats on the Newton-Conover school board will be up for election this year.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

Candidate filing for the Hickory and Newton-Conover school boards got off to a slow start on Friday.

Sarah Ferrell Temple, an incumbent Hickory school board member, was the only person to show up in the first hour of filing.

“I’ve really enjoyed serving my ward the past four years and hope to be able to continue to do that the next four years,” Temple, who serves Ward 2, said.

One other candidate, non-incumbent Keyhisa Hannah, filed to run for the Ward 5 seat on the Hickory board. Temple and Hannah were the only two candidates to have filed by 4 p.m. Friday.

A total four seats in Hickory and two in Newton-Conover will be up for election this year. Candidates must reside in the specific districts where the elections are being held to be eligible.

In addition to Temple, Beth Meadlock in Ward 1, Ittiely Carson in Ward 3 and James Brinkley in Ward 5 would also be able to run again. Tim Hayes and Phillip Heath from the Newton districts and Robbie Gonzales from Conover are the three candidates eligible for reelection to the Newton-Conover board.

The filing period runs through Sept. 3.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

