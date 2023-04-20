Children’s applause rang through Lenoir-Rhyne University’s P.E. Monroe Auditorium on Thursday as hundreds of fifth-grade students from Newton-Conover City Schools and Catawba County Schools saw author Naomi Shihab Nye step onstage.

Many students had copies of “The Turtle of Michigan” with them, clutched in their hands or open in front of them as they flipped through well-read pages.

The event was the first in a series of student visits to the university, leading up to the culmination of the 17th annual Little Read children literacy’s program.

On Thursday, students from two of the four participating districts heard from the author and watched a preview of a theatrical adaptation of the novel, which they can see in full at the Little Read festival on Saturday.

At the festival, students will also have the opportunity to see all of the novel-inspired artwork created by their peers across Catawba and Alexander counties, as well as meet the author personally.

“This year has been especially important because these students, due to the pandemic, didn’t have a lot of opportunities for face-to-face (events),” said Catawba County Schools Literacy Coordinator Mia Johnson. “So, the power behind that is that they are motivated, collectively, to read. And then, knowing that they’re going to get to meet the author really brings it to life for them.”

The Little Read curriculum is collaboration between school districts and Lenoir-Rhyne, Johnson said. LR education students create the curriculum which is then used in schools, Johnson said. Fifth-grade students in each participating district follow the same curriculum and read the same book.

Little Read was established in 2006 by Lenoir-Rhyne’s Martin Luther Stevens Professor of English Rand Brandes.

Brandes said the program is one of the most meaningful things he has helped create, because it is important to help children develop a love for reading early on.

“I think it’s really important that the community gets behind our teachers and our students,” Brandes said. “And it’s really wonderful to celebrate reading and art whenever possible. So, that is my comment: be kind and supportive of your teachers and encourage your young ones to read, and the world will be a better place.”

Jonathan Ray, a member of Lenoir-Rhyne’s theater faculty, adapted the book for stage.

“The Little Read is a chance (for) students to read a really good book, and to study and think about it, and learn things that do not appear on a standardized test,” Ray said.

Ray said he thinks there is too much emphasis on standardized testing in public schools, and that test scores do not necessarily reflect what students are learning.

“When students are here watching a play, that is based on a book that they’ve read and talked about, that they’ve studied, that they’ve drawn pictures about (and) they’ve written about. That is education.”