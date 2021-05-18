Federal school COVID-19 relief money aimed at addressing learning loss, mental health

Catawba County’s three school districts have received about $63.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding over the past year. With the latest money, the school districts are focusing on making up for learning loss this year, social and emotional learning and mental health support.
Leaders from Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools informed the Catawba County Board of Commissioners about their intended uses for the money at Monday’s board meeting. The school systems received three allotments of money from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). The first round, amounting to $4.1 million between the three districts, must be used by December 2022. The second round, $18.3 million between the districts, must be used by December 2023. The final round, amounting to $41 million for all three districts, must be used by December 2024.
The money must be used for COVID-19 related projects — preventing, reducing or responding to COVID-19. The schools had to send their plans for the money to the federal government this month.
Hickory Public Schools was allotted a total of about $13.2 million in ESSER funds, Director of Federal Programs at Hickory Public Schools Timothy Sims said during Monday’s meeting.
The initial round of ESSER funding, released last summer, was about $880,000, he said. The school system used the money to respond to more immediate needs at the time, like getting technology to students in need with schools going virtual, putting up internet hotspots for children to use while learning from home, digital subscriptions like Zoom to support online learning and other immediate responses to COVID-19 and virtual learning.
With the second and third rounds of ESSER funding, about $3.8 million and $8.5 million, Hickory Public Schools plans to focus on summer school and making up for learning loss due to COVID-19, Sims said. This includes hiring more reading tutors.
The school system is also looking at professional development for teachers to help students with social and emotional needs, he said.
The school system is also considering hiring intervention specialists for each school to help kids with mental health and emotional issues, Sims said. Children are coming back to school from a year of virtual learning with gaps in learning, emotional growth and mental health issues.
“We need to address the social and emotional needs of our children,” he said. “Our kids are coming back like Swiss cheese.”
The ESSER money will also go toward COVID-19 spread prevention, including replacing old HVAC systems at four schools, touchless paper towel and soap dispensers and more sanitation supplies, Sims said.
Newton-Conover City Schools are looking at similar uses for their ESSER funding, Superintendent Aron Gabriel said. The total three funding batches for the school system amounts to $8.6 million.
“We feel like the mental health piece, learning loss and (COVID-19) safety and prevention are going to be our big, big items,” Gabriel said.
For prevention, N-CCS plans to use the money to hire more custodial staff and sanitation supplies, install touchless bathroom dispensers and is considering creating outdoor learning spaces, since COVID-19 is transmitted through the air, Gabriel said.
N-CCS is planning to tackle learning loss with the funding as well, which may include new English as a second language teachers, summer schools and technology investments. With increasing technology use, the school also plans to hire technicians to repair and maintain devices, Gabriel said.
N-CCS also plans to use the money to address mental health issues in students, he said, but did not mention specifics. The school system already has an intervention specialist at every school.
“The need is great,” Gabriel said. “If you think about an ice storm, it exposes weakness in the limbs of trees. COVID-19 exposed mental health problems. COVID-19 didn’t create it, but it’s exposed holes.”
Gabriel said figuring out how the funding can be used is a challenge, and rules are still changing.
Catawba County Schools was allotted a total of $41.6 million in the three pots of ESSER money, Superintendent Matt Stover said.
The school system plans to address learning loss and mental health just as the other school districts are, but Stover said he plans to take a slightly different approach. The school system hopes to use the money to take on costs with the grant money that the county might have otherwise paid for. Later on, Stover hopes that money the county saved can be used for capital projects for the school system.
In this vein, CCS is looking to use $6 million of the ESSER money to pay for much of the schools’ summer school costs.
The school system is also investing $1.5 million of the grant money in a high-quality assessment tool to assess student learning levels, he said. The money will also go toward more tutors, upgrades to online learning, more online learning teachers and expanded pre-K, Stover said.