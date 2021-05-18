Federal school COVID-19 relief money aimed at addressing learning loss, mental health

For prevention, N-CCS plans to use the money to hire more custodial staff and sanitation supplies, install touchless bathroom dispensers and is considering creating outdoor learning spaces, since COVID-19 is transmitted through the air, Gabriel said.

N-CCS is planning to tackle learning loss with the funding as well, which may include new English as a second language teachers, summer schools and technology investments. With increasing technology use, the school also plans to hire technicians to repair and maintain devices, Gabriel said.

N-CCS also plans to use the money to address mental health issues in students, he said, but did not mention specifics. The school system already has an intervention specialist at every school.

“The need is great,” Gabriel said. “If you think about an ice storm, it exposes weakness in the limbs of trees. COVID-19 exposed mental health problems. COVID-19 didn’t create it, but it’s exposed holes.”

Gabriel said figuring out how the funding can be used is a challenge, and rules are still changing.

Catawba County Schools was allotted a total of $41.6 million in the three pots of ESSER money, Superintendent Matt Stover said.