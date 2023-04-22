Prospective students attended the first-ever spring open house at the Appalachian State University Hickory Campus on Saturday.

The school anticipated at least 200 students would be exploring the campus with their families throughout the day, App State News and Media Relations Director Anna Oakes said. The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This is an opportunity to connect with faculty and students, tour campus, and learn more about academic programs, scholarships, financial aid, the admissions process, student support services and more,” Oakes said.

South Caldwell High School senior Allyson Rauls, 18, is planning to attend classes at the Hickory campus in the fall semester. She said she plans to transfer to the main campus in Boone at a later time. Her mother, Jill Beuschlein, accompanied her to the event. They live in Granite Falls.

Rauls has been accepted to attend classes at the Hickory campus, she said. Rauls came to Saturday’s open house because she had yet to tour the Hickory campus.

“She may transfer to the main college,” Beuschlein said. “She hasn’t decided. She wants to see how she likes it here first.”

Rauls said she applied at the Hickory campus because she missed the deadline for the main campus in Boone. Beuschlein said that Rauls liked the idea of being able to live at home and work while also attending classes. Rauls works at the Gamewell location of JD’s Smokehouse.

Rauls is thinking of majoring in international business because she loves to travel, she said.

Booths were set up throughout the campus, which is located at 800 17th St. NW. Attendees visited the booths to gather information about App State. As the students roamed the campus, they could collect free App State merchandise, such as water bottles with the university’s logo emblazoned on the side.

One of the booths, located at the main entrance, was giving away free tickets to the Crawdads game on Saturday night. Hickory Community Liaison Diana Beasley said there would be 1,000 Yousef bobbleheads given away during the game. Yousef is App State’s mascot.

Austin Lineberger, 17, has not applied to App State. He attended the event to see if he would be interested in applying. Lineberger said the Hickory campus is convenient because the location is about 15 minutes away from his home.

“I’m just exploring my options and seeing which programs are best for me,” Lineberger said. He added that he is interested in majoring in sports management and international business.

Jameson Burgess, 17, and his father James Burgess came to the event as well. Jameson plans to study secondary education with a focus on career and technical education. He will be attending classes at the Hickory campus during the fall semester.

Jameson said location was a factor in his decision to attend college at the Hickory campus. He said he lives about 30 minutes from the Hickory campus and is a senior at Bandys High School. App State’s reputation for teaching programs was another reason, he said.

According to App State’s website, the school offers one of the largest undergraduate teaching programs in the state. Around 500 teachers graduate from App State each year, the website said.

James Burgess said he is excited for his son to attend the university.

“That’s been his passion — to teach,” James said. “When you think (about) teaching, you think Appalachian (State). (Jameson) is kind of a homebody and was not ready to leave home yet and go away to Boone or anywhere else for that matter. He started thinking about Lenoir-Rhyne or CVCC and then this Hickory campus came up. The timing was perfect.”