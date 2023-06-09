HICKORY — The Hickory Elks Lodge No. 1654 recently honored Cadet Lt. Cmdr. Hadrian Sterling, a senior and Naval Science Four Cadet at Newton-Conover High School.

Sterling has served his JROTC unit with honor. He has distinguished himself for four years serving as commanding officer, drill team commander, color guard team member and commander. He sets high standards for himself, as well as others, both in the classroom and in the community.

He understands leadership and responsibility are inseparable concepts, and carries out all duties with enthusiasm. He is serving an unprecedented two years as commanding officer. He leads the unit while being supported by a single instructor, assisting or running every aspect of the unit.

Sterling brings great credit upon himself, his family, his school, and the United States Navy JROTC program through selfless service, the Elks lodge said.