Elementary students return to classroom; teachers share how school year is going

Stephanie Ashley, first-grade teacher at Southwest Primary School, said she didn’t expect to enjoy remote learning as much as she does — let alone how well her students would perform.

“I am able to meet with my students in small groups throughout the day to meet their individual needs. The parents are more involved because they are able to see what their child is learning in class and are then able to help them at home more effectively,” Ashley explained. “Some students who struggle to pay attention in a regular classroom, due to the many distractions, are thriving with virtual learning.”

"I went into this year with a heavy heart because it was so scary to face the unknown,” said Lora Snider, third-grade teacher at Longview Elementary School. “One of the most important parts of teaching is building a relationship with your students and to have that done over a computer seemed daunting.”

Snider quickly realized the gravity of remote learning. “I have seen their pets, their walls, their siblings, and all of their faces,” she said. “(Parents) already trust us with their children each year and now they trust us in their sanctuaries. It has been a blessing to be ‘let in’ and be included.”