Eagle Scout project and summer school discussed at Hickory school board meeting

The Hickory Public Schools Board of Education approved an Eagle Scout project, discussed summer school plans and said farewell to an administrator during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The school board recognized La’Ronda Whiteside as it was her last week as the assistant superintendent of the school district. She has worked in education for 32 years and with Hickory Public Schools for four years.

Whiteside said in her time with the school district she was asked to help change the narrative with the school district. To do that she focused on working with teachers to help students experience success in the classroom.

“In my first year, it was huge. We did see that,” she said.

Whiteside said she isn’t sure what she will do next, but for now she will focus on family.

Eagle Scout project

Boy Scout Henry Nichols of Troop 250 spoke during the meeting, asking the board to approve his project to install 13 learning kiosks at Grandview Middle School where students can display their accomplishments.

“It will give students another option for learning and get them outside a little more,” Nichols said.