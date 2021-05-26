Eagle Scout project and summer school discussed at Hickory school board meeting

The Hickory Public Schools Board of Education approved an Eagle Scout project, discussed summer school plans and said farewell to an administrator during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The school board recognized La’Ronda Whiteside as it was her last week as the assistant superintendent of the school district. She has worked in education for 32 years and with Hickory Public Schools for four years.
Whiteside said in her time with the school district she was asked to help change the narrative with the school district. To do that she focused on working with teachers to help students experience success in the classroom.
“In my first year, it was huge. We did see that,” she said.
Whiteside said she isn’t sure what she will do next, but for now she will focus on family.
Eagle Scout project
Boy Scout Henry Nichols of Troop 250 spoke during the meeting, asking the board to approve his project to install 13 learning kiosks at Grandview Middle School where students can display their accomplishments.
“It will give students another option for learning and get them outside a little more,” Nichols said.
Nichols explained to the board that the stands will be placed around the outside of the school, and the project is already funded by a $900 grant obtained by Grandview’s library media specialist Vanessa Lail.
The school board voted to approve the project.
“It’s a lot of work over a long number of years for Henry,” his father Keith Nichols said. “… we’re proud to see him stay with it, and grow as a Scout, and grow as a citizen into an adult.”
COVID-19 and summer school
The school board also discussed reopening plans for summer school Tuesday night.
The school system has registered 376 elementary students, 139 middle school students and 124 high school students for summer school as of Wednesday, according to Beverly Snowden, director of communications for the school system.
Angela Simmons, director of student services for the school district, told the board that since Aug. 1, 2020, 244 students have tested positive for COVID-19 of the 1,400 they were tracking.
“We’ve only had three transmissions between students, but zero student to staff or staff to student,” she said.
On May 25, five students were quarantined.
“That’s a tremendous decrease from what we’ve seen in the past,” Simmons said.
Simmons said of the 443 staff members that were being tracked, 80 have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 1. All have since been cleared to return to work.
Simmons told the board that it was decided that during summer school face coverings will still be required for students and staff when indoors, but screening will not be required.
“If there are not students in the building, then face coverings are only recommended for unvaccinated individuals.” She said.
Parents are asked to check students for symptoms of COVID each day, according to Simmons.
Simmons said they will continue to follow the cleaning protocols during summer school and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.