'Dream Big:' Hickory, App State leaders discuss future of new campus

What can Appalachian State University do for Hickory?

That question was at the center of the first meeting of the App State at Hickory Advisory Council on Tuesday at the new campus building off U.S. Highway 321. The building previously served as the headquarters of Corning Optical Communications.

The council, which is made up of representatives from local government, the university and private sector, will help shape the new campus by providing feedback on what courses will be offered.

And App State Chancellor Sheri Everts was quick to note the university has space to expand beyond the initial 226,000-square-foot building.

“So dream big,” Everts said. “It really is limitless and you don’t need to say something that we already have because we are absolutely listening to what you need.”

Attendees at the meeting rattled off a long list of potential programs, from engineering and health care to landscape architecture, government administration, education and the arts.

Several members of the council also emphasized the need to develop soft skills such as emotional intelligence.

Hickory Councilwoman Jill Patton said instilling the ability to concentrate on work would be important while Councilman Tony Wood said the university needed to cultivate “just general horsepower — the ability to put your head down, and work, stay focused and get it done.”

Wood also asked Mike McKenzie, App State’s vice provost of academic program development and strategic initiatives, if they had gotten a perspective from students.

McKenzie said they had spoken to some students in prior listening sessions and are interested in speaking with college-age people in the Hickory area.

He also said the university would be open to building dormitories.

“I think this is building one and there are (opportunities) for additional buildings if that’s the need that our students have,” McKenzie said.

App State Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Norris said there are already instructors who are eager to teach in Hickory.

“We have some faculty who want to move here yesterday,” Norris said. “They’re super excited about what this community has to offer their students — the design faculty for example, the furniture and fixtures and material design and apparel design.”

The university plans to begin classes at the Hickory campus in fall 2023. The first phase of renovations is being funded through $9 million in recently appropriated state funding.

While much work is still to be done, Everts stressed that the university has moved into the space, adding that she spends at least one day a week in Hickory.

City Manager Warren Wood said the city plans to tie the campus into its system of expanded walking and biking paths by extending 17th Street, which runs behind the App State building, to Clement Boulevard, creating a connection with the Aviation Walk.

He also said the city intends to buy land in the area with the goal of creating an innovation district.